‘Law & Order: SVU’ Scores Brooke Shields for Recurring Role

Brooke Shields is helping herself to a helping of law, with a side of order.

“I play a very different character from any I have ever played”, Shields teased in a statement. The details of her role are being kept secret for now, but her character will reportedly shake up Olivia’s (Mariska Hargitay) world.

Other previously announced new additions for SVU include Michael Chernuchin as showrunner and Philip Winchester in his Chicago Justice role.

The show will bring Shields back to NBC, where she starred on the sitcom Suddenly Susan and the drama Lipstick Jungle.

Over its storied run, SVU has become known for landing high-profile guest stars like the late Robin Williams, Sharon Stone, Alec Baldwin, Whoopi Goldberg and Carol Burnett, among many others.

She's repped by UTA.

