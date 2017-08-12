Loeb Partners Corp Decreases Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $43 target in Thursday, August 11 report. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. (NASDAQ:EGAN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday. The BSE listed company saw a recent bid of 749.80 and 773482 shares have traded hands in the session. Aramark has a 1 year low of $32.73 has a 1 year high of $41.72. Market valuation of the company is $9.61 B, a price to earnings ratio of 28.51 along with a stock beta of 0.48. The 50 day moving average was down by -2.55% and the 200 day average went up by +4.70%. The stock of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, August 11. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 2.37%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up.2% compared to the same quarter past year. Analysts expect next quarter’s EPS will be $0.59 with next year’s EPS projected to be $2.21. Investors may be looking to buy companies that continue to post beats on the earnings front, and cut ties with ones that are not hitting their marks.

Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date is Mon, Aug 14th. this indicates a $0.41 annual dividend and a payout of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date will be on Monday the 15th of May 2017.

In related news, VP James J. Tarangelo sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. An RSI reading above 80 indicates that a stock is overbought while anything below 20 is oversold. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,657.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian P. Pressler sold 10,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was unloaded at a price range of of $40.80, amounting $433,663.20. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,627,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,486,000 after buying an additional 174,494 shares in the last quarter. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,629 shares of company stock worth $5,618,413. It increased, as 44 investors sold Aramark shares while 84 reduced holdings. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0% or 387,443 shares in its portfolio. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,453,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,151,000 after buying an additional 12,168,838 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Aramark during the first quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark during the second quarter worth $127,000. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,369,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,150,000 after buying an additional 714,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Aramark by 7.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 614,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,189,000 after buying an additional 600,374 shares during the last quarter. The Company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America (FSS North America), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform).