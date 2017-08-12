Man United want to sign player in this position before transfer deadline

“There were so many games at Old Trafford that were 0-0 or 1-1 where they had chances but weren’t clinical enough and I think that’s ultimately the biggest thing that has to change for Manchester United in the league”.

“How much money will you need to spend to be competitive at the next level?”

“We have had a better pre-season than previous year and we have the confidence levels of a team that has won a European competition and returned to the Champions League. I think last season there was a movement away from how the team played under Louis van Gaal‘s side and I think it will become more of a Mourinho side”, he said. “Every opponent wants to win every match, every opponent gives you a hard time”.

While United had to deal with playing regularly on Thursdays and Sundays on their way to winning the competition in Stockholm, Chelsea eased to the Premier League title with no European football to worry about – and neither did Liverpool, who took fourth spot as United finished sixth.

“That’s different to the three other leagues I have worked in”. What affects opinion on the contrast are external influences such as inflated wages, bigger transfer fees, and increased media exposure.

Instead, Mourinho will likely use either Jesse Lingard or Marcus Rashford on the left wing, with the former starting the UEFA Super Cup against Real before being replaced by the latter.

In fact, I’d go further. “I think if they get enough crosses in the box”.

“The Champions League is obviously more hard”. That, I believe, is a more realistic appraisal of how close most teams are to the relegation zone and just how tight the bottom half of the Premier League is.

Manchester United begins its league campaign on Sunday, hosting West Ham. It does not mean we have to spend over £20m on a player to guarantee our goals this season.

“Manchester United are looking strong, powerful and more like a Jose Mourinho team”.

If the prices of players have gone up it’s because the market has dictated that, it’s not the actual quality of player which evaluates the fee.

“I have conditions to deliver a better team than I did in the first season”.