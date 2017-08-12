Mayor for Rs 1 cr compensation to kin of DTC accident victims

A tempo on Friday rammed into a stationary DTC bus, killing two drivers of the public transporter and injuring six others. Three mechanics, a bus conductor, a motorcyclist and the errant tempo driver are among those injured. He then parked the bus on the right hand side of the road and called for help.

It was at this time that Sumit was hit by a speeding motorcycle. Soon Mr Sunil and Mr Pramod took up the task of diverting the traffic away from the bus and showing light to the mechanics.

Sunil then took up the task of diverting traffic while Pramod assisted mechanics in the fix work. Around 12.30 am, a speeding tempo rammed into the bus.

Among the injured are Sumit Singh, conductor of the bus, Sukhpreet, Mohan Kumar Mishra, Mohd Abrar, Ananda (all are mechanics) and Bhubneshwar Jha (another mechanic who was on the bike). Police said the victims were taken to different hospitals, where Sunil and Pramod were declared dead. Sunil and Pramod were severely injured. Two others are in a critical condition.

The last day of the proceedings saw Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia lashing out at Gupta over his remarks on the death of two DTC employees and his demand that government pay Rs 1 crore compensation to the kin of each of the deceased. Addressing a press conference at her office in the Civic Centre, she said family members of the victims should be offered jobs as well.

Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot met the families of the victims and those injured.

Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta, of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), raised the issue in the House with the Speaker’s permission, for expressing his condolences.

According to a senior government official, DTC has been directed to initiate an inquiry into the accident.