Mega Millions winning numbers announced for $393M jackpot

The $393 million jackpot would be among the five largest in Mega Millions history, according to the Mega Millions website, with the largest being a $656 million payout in 2012 that was split among three winners in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland.

With no victor on Tuesday, the Mega Millions top prize has topped $393 million, while the Powerball jackpot is now over $356 million and both are growing.

If no one wins, the Mega Millions jackpot will get even bigger for Tuesday’s drawing.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot was $350 million and the winning numbers were 11, 17, 50, 52 and 74, with the Mega Ball 14.

Mega Millions drawings are Tuesdays and Fridays and are offered in 44 states, Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“You see more people in line buying both tickets when both games are over $300 million”, said Jeff Lenard, spokesman for the National Association of Convenience Stores, whose members sell about two-thirds of the nation’s lottery tickets. They spent just over $80 billion on lottery games a year ago, according to the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries.

Of course, a victor of either game probably wouldn’t get a prize of more than $350 million.

Those prizes are based on annuity options, paid over 29 years.

There is a one-time cash option for Mega Millions of $246 million.