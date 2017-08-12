Meijer recalls children’s swimsuits because of choking hazard

The product is being recalled as a precautionary measure, the retailer said.

Grand Rapids-based retail chain Meijer is recalling toddler, infant and newborn bathing suits with snaps that can detach, posing a choking hazard to children.

The items were sold in sizes 0-3M, 3-6M, 6-9M, 12M, 18M and 24M.

The swimsuit sold for $14 between January 1, 2017 and July 17, 2017. No injuries were reported and no ASI-listed firms were named in the recall notice. The four patterns that you see at the top of this post were available: Fish, anchors and stripes, sharks, and a strawberry design.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall was announced Tuesday but luckily only effects four designs from the brand Wave Zone, which is exclusively a Meijer brand.

The tracking number located on the sewn-in label on the inner side seam of the suits is “NOV 2016 021-14328”.

Customers who purchased the swimsuit can return it to a customer service desk at any Meijer for a full refund.

So far, Meijer has received 11 reports of the snaps at the bottom of the swimsuit detaching. Meijer stores are also opened 24 hours a day, seven days a week.