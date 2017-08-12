Memphis woman, 18, arrested in Atlanta bank robbery investigation

An FBI task force has arrested the suspected ‘Blues Bandit, ‘ who was wanted in eight bank robberies. The two were apprehended by the FBI-led Atlanta Metro Major Offender (AMMO) Task Force on Atlanta Police warrants charging them with the June 28 and July 8 bank robberies that occurred in Atlanta, according to Federal Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Stephen Emmett.

No one was physically injured during the bank robberies.

The FBI Bank Robbery Task Force and Phoenix PD arrested Rivera Thursday, according to a Friday release.

Christian Ware, 18, was arrested along with 30-year-old Tremmell Adams of Kennesaw in the 1800 block of Hazelwood Drive, Marietta. As of this writing, the two have been charged with two out of six bank robberies. The FBI anticipates more charges will be filed. They said he would display a note demanding money and threaten the use of a weapon in numerous robberies. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, the robbery departed the bank without further incident. She left the bank after obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, Emmett said.

On Wednesday, June 28, 2017, a lone black female entered the Chase Bank, located at 2002 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta, Georgia, and presented a demand note announcing a robbery.

Rivera is a suspect in eight bank robberies throughout the Valley between October 3, 2016 and May 11, 2017.

Saturday, July 8, 2017: a lone black female entered the Chase Bank, located at 2350 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta, Georgia, and attempted a bank robbery. Ware and Adams’s heists went without incident.