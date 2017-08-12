MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Trading Up – Insiders Are Selling

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) recorded a trading volume of 6.91 million shares, below its 90-day volume average of 9.31 million shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

Here are some other firms who have updated their holdings. The value of the company’s investment in MGM Resorts International increased from $149,356,000 to $168,738,000 a change of $19,382,000 for the reporting period. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. (The) restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Com invested 0.59% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 28.6% in the first quarter. Concourse Capital Management, LLC grew its position by buying 6,035 shares an increase of 2.1%.

MGM Resorts International, launched on January 29, 1986, is a holding company. The stock rose 0.21% or $0.07 reaching $30.58 per share. The stock of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 11 by Buckingham Research. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.93.

The company now has a P/E ratio of 18.15 and the market cap is 17.64B. Canyon Capital Advsrs Llc has invested 14.46% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). It is 0.01% or $0 reaching $45.74 per share.

Currently, EPS of MGM Resorts International (MGM) is 0.3 while the analysts predicted the EPS of the stock to be 0.3 suggesting the company fell short of the analysts' expectations. Jefferies Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 23,141 shares. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. In the latest earnings report the EPS was $1.69 and is estimated to be $1.24 for the current year with 575,192,000 shares presently outstanding. Additionally the company recently declared a dividend that will be paid on Friday September 15th, 2017. The stock's Dividend Yield stands at 1.44%. If the share price is now hovering near the 52 week low and the value is achieved in the current past then it can suggest that the price of the shares is likely to go up.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. More interesting news about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “MGM Resorts International Reinforces Commitment to Japanese Market” published on August 08, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com’s news article titled: “MGM Resorts International (MGM) Q2 2017 Results – Earnings Call Transcript” with publication date: July 27, 2017. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) or 729,128 shares. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock.

The company has a two bull momentum rating which indicates weakness – but not a full scale breakdown. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at $2,165,000. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $317,051.76. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $312,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 210,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,653,632.80. James Murren, CHAIRMAN & CEO disclosed the sale of 57,269 shares of MGM stock. MGM stock price revealed optimistic move of 3.63% comparing average price of last 200 days. 0 told the investors of the company to “Hold” stock.