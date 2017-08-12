Mo Farah & Usain Bolt prepare for final events

In keeping with this week’s theme, though, the expected gold-medal showdown between Jamaica and the United States is fraught with uncomfortable realities: Jamaica’s sprinters are clearly not what they once were, and after his third-place finish, there’s now some question as to whether Bolt can make up for the flaws.

Bolt plans to run his last individual race of his career, in the final of the 100 meters on Saturday. ‘I want to leave on a high because that’s the flawless note. “This night is still a magical night for track and field and Usain Bolt”.

The long-limbed, 6-foot-5 Bolt got off to a typically slow start bursting out of the blocks.

In semifinals earlier that same day, Bolt finished a narrow second to Coleman, but neither man seemed to be pushing it to the limit in the final meters. Many of his green and gold clad Jamaican countrymen had crossed the Atlantic to witness his grand finale.

Yet more than 600,000 tickets were sold, the biggest world…

“The doctors and the team have been great for me”. I could not qualify for the final round but I am not disappointed because I have done my best. “I’ve done all I can for the sport and myself”.

Bolt will run Saturday in his final race after a decade as track and field’s most dominating and perhaps most entertaining athlete.

The penultimate day of the championships also has former 100 metres hurdles champion Sally Pearson of Australia going up against world record holder Kendra Harrison of the US for the title. Christian Taylor beat his buddy, American teammate Will Claye, but failed in the quest he really wanted – breaking the world record.

It’s not all over. It is hard to pick yourself back up and go out there to race so soon. Bolt insists he kept running this season for the fans, and no result can change either his mind, or what he’s accomplished in his career.

The 35-year-old Gatlin, with flecks of gray in his hair, won the Olympic 100-meter race in 2004 in Athens, but later was saddled with two suspensions related to performance-enhancing drugs.