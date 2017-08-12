Molly Martens Corbett Says Husband “Should Have Just Killed Me”

As CrimeOnline previously reported, Jason’s wife Molly Corbett, a former model, and her father, former Federal Bureau of Investigation agent Thomas Martens, were both found guilty and sentenced to a minimum of 20 years in prison for the murder of Jason Corbett, who Molly claimed routinely abused her.

The medical examiner’s report said Jason Corbett was hit at least 10 times, and the cause of death was ruled blunt force trauma. They both said they were convinced that Jason was trying to kill her and they were defending themselves and each other against him.

When Martens called 911 that night he said, “He [Jason] was choking my daughter, he [Jason] said, ‘I’m going to kill her'”.

Officials argued that Molly’s desire to adopt Jason’s two children from a previous marriage was part of the motive for the killing, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

“I believe she can control her personalities, whether it’s bipolar or whatever”, Aamland said. Perez said the first image of Jason Corbett’s body she saw was so graphic that she vomited in the North Carolina courtroom. She had a nightmare. “And he forgot my parents were there”.

“I think at some point Dad came to help out and cover it up”, Figueroa said.

Jason added he doesn’t know exactly what woke him up, but once he heard the noises he grabbed a baseball bat and ran upstairs. He said he entered the bedroom and approached Jason before hitting him in the back of the head with the bat.

Her father has corroborated the statement, and is reported as saying, “I did not murder my son-in-law”.

The responder tells Martens to start chest compressions and a distressed Molly Corbett can be heard in the background crying and counting.

“The evidence, to me, did not suggest that the story that was fabricated ever occurred”, juror Miriam Figueroa said.

Molly Corbett did not take the stand at trial, but the jurors watched her closely throughout the trial and developed theories about her mental health.

Jason soon turned his attention to Martens, and Corbett feared her husband would kill her father.

Sentences of 20- to 25-years were handed down to the pair on Wednesday.

A GoGetFunding page has been set up by Ms Martens’ aunt, Mona Earnest, to raise $300,000 to help with their legal costs in lodging an appeal and to also “fight the wrongful death suit”. Defense attorneys David Freedman and Walter Holton did not respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

Tonight, ABC News 20/20 will speak exclusively to Martens-Corbett and her father to discuss the night of August 2, 2015.