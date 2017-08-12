Mourinho Confirms Talks For Zlatan Ibrahimovic

The former Sweden worldwide scored 28 goals for the Red Devils last season before suffering a knee injury against Anderlecht in April.

The striker sustained his injury in April in the final minutes of Manchester United’s 2-1 victory over Anderlecht in the semi-final of the Europa League.

Ibrahimovic, 35, was released in June after not being offered a new contract following a season-ending knee injury.

He has trained with the club during his rehabilitation, though, and Mourinho has made clear he still believes the forward can do a job for him.

“I just think naturally a manager in the second season knows the players better, knows the club better”.

‘He is injured and he needs time to recover, ‘ said Mourinho.

“It’s not something urgent, that we are desperate to have it done or not done“.

United kick off their League season on Sunday against West Ham United.

Those reasons for excitement include the arrival of striker Romelu Lukaku for £75 million (S$132 million) from Everton, Chelsea’s Serbia midfielder Nemanja Matic (£40 million) and Sweden defender Victor Lindelof from Benfica (£30 million). “We lost Marcos Rojo, Ashley Young, Luke Shaw, Zlatan Ibrahimovic”, he said. We have confidence levels of a team that won a European competition and is back in the Champions League.

“We are in a position to do quality work better than we did in the first season, so I am convinced that our second season, in terms of the quality of our team, is going to be better. I think we are ready”.

Jose Mourinho has stated that he wants a wide player to complete his transfer activity for the summer window.

“I am not a hard person to work with and I understand the reality of the market, I understand the reality of the numbers – and I also understand that my club by doing 75 per cent of what I initially asked, I think the club did very well”.

‘And if, until 31 August, the remaining 25 per cent don’t arrive, I will not moan.

“And the Premier League is what you all know, I would say seven teams to fight for the title and 20 teams to fight every week for every match, different than any of the other leagues”. “Midfield players scoring goals, wingers scoring goals, central defenders good in the air scoring goals at set-pieces”.

“But if we cannot strengthen the team in this area, we have players we can trust”.