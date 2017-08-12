(NYSE:AET) Stake Decreased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Aetna Inc. (AET) stock exposed a turn of -3.86% in most recent week and accomplished -1.41% performance over the last one month.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AET. New York-based Spirit Of America Management Corporation has invested 0.05% in Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET). Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Aetna by 3.5% in the second quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Aetna by 1.1% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Aetna by 2.0% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 687,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,713,000 after buying an additional 491,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Aetna by 251.2% in the first quarter. The Css Llc holds 11,573 shares with $973,000 value, down from 34,700 last quarter. Federated Pa holds 0.04% in Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) or 106,979 shares. The stock of Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 5 by Oppenheimer. The company had a trading volume of 929,296 shares.

It is now trading at $152.42 which is marginally under $154.28, the 50 day moving average and a great deal higher than the 200 day moving average of $138.79. More interesting news about Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) were released by: Reuters.com and their article: “Health insurer Aetna profit rises as Obamacare business shrinks” published on August 03, 2017 as well as Nasdaq.com’s news article titled: “Aetna Inc Announces 47% Advance In Q2 Bottom Line” with publication date: August 03, 2017.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 billion. RBC Capital Markets maintained Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) rating on Tuesday, February 2. Aetna’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts expect next quarter’s EPS will be $1.38 with next year’s EPS anticipated to be $10.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors with a record date on Early Thur, Jul 13th were issued a divided of $0.50 for a share. this indicates a $2.00 dividend on a yearly basis and a payout of of 1.29%. The stock declined 1.44% or $2.24 reaching $153.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tue, Jul 11th.

Valuation Ratios of Aetna Inc.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AET. UBS AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $147.00) on shares of Aetna in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 target price (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Aetna in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on shares of Aetna from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Among 21 analysts covering Aetna (NYSE:AET), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold.

Among 21 analysts covering Aetna (NYSE:AET), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Aetna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.09. Bertolini Mark T sold $14.58M worth of stock or 103,547 shares. SOISTMAN FRANCIS S JR sold $872,020 worth of stock or 6,607 shares. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 659,888 shares in the company, valued at $92,905,631.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20,000 shares were sold by Matthew Price, worth $1.82M on Wednesday, February 15. After this trade, the EVP has an ownership of 33,563 stocks in the company, worth at $5,008,606.49. corporate executives has an ownership of 0.90% of the firms stock.