OutKast’s Big Boi gives puppy to girl paralyzed in shooting

He’s one half of Outkast. The Atlanta native has chose to cover the girl’s medical bills, and pay for her to have a wheelchair ramp, reports the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.

Here’s a nice story about Big Boi and a little girl: As Atlanta’s WSB-TV reports, 5-year-old Abriya Ellison was paralyzed this past April when a gunman fired into the bounce house she was playing in during a birthday party. Ellison was in critical condition and became paralyzed, but her spirit lit up when Big Boi gave her a bulldog puppy of her own.

She just finished three months of intense therapy and fell in love with the service dogs at the hospital.

Since then, she has undergone several surgeries and made some significant progress by participating in an intensive Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta rehab program. “She doesn’t complain. She’s always got a smile on her face”, said her mother, Andreauna Douglas in an interview with WSB-TV.

Abriya says, “I’ve been born ready for a puppy!”

“Now she’s going to have to walk this dog, so she’s going to have to get out here and get to walking”, Douglas said.

“There’s nothing like having a companion or a service dog or something that’s therapeutic that you can love on that can love back on you”, Big Boi said.

Big Boi has promised Ellison and her mother that he will cover any veterinary expenses for the dog and that he will pay Ellison’s medical bills not covered by the money raised on a GoFundMe page. “She’s been through a lot and to see how strong she is – that was just like, ‘Oh my goodness.’ It was definitely inspiring and it just touched our hearts”.