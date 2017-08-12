Over 400 Hajj Pilgrims airlifted

The pilgrims are now frustrated and stranded at the northern regional capital, Tamale.

“The pilgrims are holed up at the Tamale Stadium awaiting their movement to the Tamale Airport so anytime the aeroplane touches down, they will be brought to the airport for the airport for the airlift”.

Some media reports however confirms that, numerous pilgrims are frustrated and have nearly given up their dreams for this years’ Hajj.

Ahead of their departure, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President, visited the Hajj Village in Tamale on Thursday to interact with the pilgrims pledging government’s commitment to ensure an incident-free hajj this year.

Mr. Alhassan Gomdah said the Hajj board had done its part and pilgrims were ready for the flight.

He said at least over 425 pilgrims who paid but could not make it previous year have had their issues addressed.

But the latest twist is that pilgrims who were expected to airlifted Thursday are stranded in Tamale over some challenges.

Over 500 prospective Ghanaian pilgrims are still stranded at the Tamale Sports Stadium following the delay of their trip to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“So we were forced to sit through the night with mosquitoes biting us here”, the pilgrim added.