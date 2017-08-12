Parkwood LLC Has $528000 Position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

The Palouse Capital Management Inc holds 42,439 shares with $1.62 million value, down from 50,364 last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mylan N.V.by 0.6% in the first quarter.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MYL.

10% Owner, ABBOTT LABORATORIES, sold 44,000,000 common shares of Mylan N.V. (MYL) in the open market. North Tide Capital Llc sold 1.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.77% while stock markets rallied. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 7,925 shares as Mylan N V (MYL)’s stock declined 9.77%. Tiaa Cref Investment Management LLC bolstered its ownership by buying 572,409 shares an increase of 13.3%. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mylan N.V.by 4.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Under Special Management bought a new position in Mylan N.V. during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,364,000.

The company now expects adjusted earnings per share for 2017 to be in the range of $4.30 to $4.70, the midpoint of which represents a decrease of 8% versus 2016.

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reports that it increased its stake in Mylan N.V. shares by 507,098 shares as reported in a filing on 08/11/2017. Company chares are trading at $32.29 which is well below $37.57, the stock’s 50 day moving average and which is much lower than the 200 day moving average of $39.05.

Mylan N.V. had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 22.42%. (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,050,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,974,000 after buying an additional 433,171 shares in the last quarter. The current consensus recommendation provided by covering analysts is 2.10.

Since the beginning of the calendar year, the stock is -15.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Mylan N.V. from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Cowen and Company reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Mylan N.V.in a report on Wednesday. As of the last earnings report the EPS was $1.00 and is expected to be $4.68 for the current year with 535,000,000 shares presently outstanding. Analysts reported their respective ratings recommendation for MYL. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,626,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Rajiv Malik sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. A beta of 1.0 indicates that the stock's price will move in lock-step with the market. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 799,855 shares in the company, valued at $31,994,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. News about a company's financial status, products, or plans, whether positive or negative, will typically result in a temporary increase in the trade volume of its stock.

Mylan N.V.is a global pharmaceutical company.

Mylan NV’s (MYL) woes winning federal approval for two potentially profit-driving generics shows how hard a time drugmakers have launching “biosimilars” to rival complex biologic drugs that have been fattening the bottom lines of their competitors.