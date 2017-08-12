Parliament Monsoon Session concludes with discussions on cow vigilantism, agrarian crisis

The monsoon session of Parliament on Friday came to an end with Rajya Sabha working for almost 79.95% of the scheduled hours and the Lok Sabha clocking a shade lesser sitting for 77.94% of its allotted time.

“Thirteen bills were passed by both the Houses”.

During the session, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also saw itself becoming the single largest party in the Rajya Sabha after a fresh round of elections to the upper house.

The session began on July 17, the day voting to elect the 14th President of India was held.

The Rajya Sabha also discussed incidents of mob violence and lynching, India’s foreign policy, and agrarian crisis 19 times during the monsoon session.

M Venkaiah Naidu chaired the Rajya Sabha session for the first time after being administered oath of office as the Vice-President by the President, Ramnath Kovind, in the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Seventeen bills were introduced in the Lower House and a total of 14 bills were passed, said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar, adding that nine bills were passed in the Upper House. A major highlight of the session was the suspension of six Congress members for “highly unbecoming” behaviour. “The productivity of Lok Sabha was 77.94 per cent and that of Rajya Sabha was 79.95 per cent”, Mr Kumar said.

The Lok Sabha lost almost 30 hours to disruptions but sat for more than 10 hours extra.

Productivity is the ratio between the scheduled number of hours and the number of hours the house actually worked.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan noted said almost 30 hours were wasted due to disruptions.

Mr Kumar termed the extension of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) to Jammu and Kashmir as a “historic achievement” and said passing of related bills will lead to the economic integration of the state with the rest of the country.

The one moved by Chairman Hamid Ansari on behalf of the Rajya Sabha said: “On this day, we solemnly take a pledge to uphold and safeguard the values and ideals of the freedom movement and re-dedicate ourselves to build an India that is strong, self-reliant, inclusive, secular and democratic”.