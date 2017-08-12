PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Stake Held by Spark Investment Management LLC

Other firms have also shifted positions in (PBF). Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Scotiabank set a $24.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. On June 20 the company was downgraded from “Neutral” to “Underperform” in a statement from Credit Suisse. Barclays PLC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33. Taking a look at the relative strength indictor, we note that the 14-day RSI is now at 39.07, the 7-day stands at 26.85, and the 3-day is sitting at 7.53.

The company is so far trading down by -2.45% since yesterday’s close of $22.04.

Golden Cross Alert: The 50 day MA is now above the 200 day moving average. So is with PBF Energy Inc. The firm’s market cap is $2.36 billion. News & Ratings Via Email – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings for PBF Energy Inc. with MarketBeat.com’s FREE daily email newsletter. The dividend payment will be $0.300 per share for the quarter or $1.20 annualized. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The stock’s quarterly performance set out a shift of -4.36% and picked out performance of -2.14% over last twelve months. Analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Shares of PBF Energy (NYSE PBF) opened at 21.50 on Friday. The company recently declared a dividend that will be paid on Thursday August 31st, 2017. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date has been established as Friday the 12th of May 2017.

For the Current Quarter, the growth estimate for PBF Energy Inc.is 493.8%, while for the Next Quarter the stock growth estimate is 100%. Also, insider Connor Thomas L. The same analysts see shares reaching $25.61 within the next year on a consensus basis.Let’s take a look at how the stock has been performing recently. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $201,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $984,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 290,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,710,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 105,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,572.95. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Over the last week of the month, it was -6.68%, -4.36% over the last quarter, and -11.74% for the past six months. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 94.0% in the second quarter. Normally this spread should be in positive territory, indicating that analysts expect an investment’s value to increase over time. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 49.6% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors added to its stake by buying 162,344 shares an increase of 339.3% from 03/31/2017 to 06/30/2017. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 18.3% in the first quarter.