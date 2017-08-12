PDP Scheduled To Hold A Non-Elective Convention On Saturday

The chairman of the party’s Non-Elective National Convention, Ifeanyi Okowa, who is also the governor of Delta State, said this on Thursday while addressing journalists in Abuja.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party on Tuesday, August 8, kick-started its planned moves to woo former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; Senate President, Bukola Saraki; and speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, back to its fold.

He said the committee should conduct a national convention on the expiration of the three months to elect new members of National Working Committee, NWC, and National Executive Committee, NEC.

“While I was in the party as a member, I paid my dues to the fullest until I retired from partisan politics in 2015”. Okowa stated this yesterday while inspecting the Eagles Square, venue for the convention, assuring party members that every necessary arrangements have been taken care of.

Owhor, who is a member of two different convention planning committees added that, the PDP has its strategy, pointing out that the party will bring a new lease of life and hope to Nigerians.

The convention has as its main agenda the extension of the National Caretaker Committee’s tenure to enable it to execute an elective national convention as well as approving a number of proposed amendments to its constitution.

“From the way things are going presently in this country, I believe Nigerians will realise that PDP is the only alternative that can bring Nigeria out of her present economic challenges. We are confident that we will not lose any of our valuable members to the former ruling party”.

According to Makarfi, “In politics there are always issues but what is important is that we sit down and resolve the issues in a civil manner”.

“This convention is to energise us, and certainly to ensure that hope is restored, and God willing, this party is going to come to power again in a big way”, he stressed. He was, however, absent at the inaugural meeting of the committee on Wednesday.

In another development, former Senate President, Senator David Mark has called on the PDP to avoid mistakes in Saturday’s convention, and harped on the need for a hitch free convention.

Also on Thursday at the PDP national secretariat at a meeting of the committee set up by the party to screen the seven governorship aspirants for the Anambra State election, the committee expressed displeasure over acts of indiscipline by some of the aspirants.

In his reaction, however, APC’s spokesperson, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, said: “Three weeks is not forever; we will wait for it to come“.