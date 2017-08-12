Pirates CF McCutchen exits vs. Blue Jays

1 catcher had to be pulled from the game before the beginning of the second inning.

The Blue Jays (54-61) have dropped three of four.

Jameson Taillon pitched into the seventh inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates scored four unearned runs in the third inning of a 4-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night.

Pittsburgh responded with one out in the third.

Martin grounded out to third base for the second out of the bottom of the first. Andrew McCutchen then smacked a double that Pillar dived for and missed, that allowed Frazier to score.

Josh Bell concluded the four-run inning with a sac-fly scoring Harrison.

McCutchen is batting.287 with 23 home runs and 70 RBIs this season. The Blue Jays right-fielder now has eight consecutive seasons with at least 20 home runs. Only two active players (Nelson Cruz and Brian McCann) have hit 20 or more homers in more consecutive season than Bautista. But after fielding the ball at second, Refsnyder threw it wide towards shortstop Ryan Goins at second.

While warming up with Marcus Stroman to start the second, Martin paused, shook his head and motioned to the dugout before leaving the game with team trainers. McCutchen was later lifted from the game for Starling Marte due to left patellofemoral discomfort. ΓÇª RHP Chris Rowley will make his major league debut when he starts for Toronto on Saturday.