Ports of Los Angeles, Long Beach, Oakland Shatter Records

At the Port of Los Angeles, 796,804 containers moved through the port in July, the highest ever for that month in its 110-year history and a 16 percent increase over cargo volumes for the same period a year earlier.

The Port of Manatee’s container volume has hit a full-year record in just the first 10 months of the fiscal year, according to a news release.

“The certainty that comes from this decision builds further long-term confidence in our supply chain as we continue to focus on superior infrastructure, innovative leadership and extraordinary customer service”, he said.

The Port said that July import volume increased 5.4 percent over the same period a year ago.

“Given the unprecedented change in the industry, we are pleased to see shippers choosing Long Beach”, Harbor Commission President Lou Anne Bynum said.

Ships coming in and out of the Port of Long Beach during the month of July set a record for container movements, port officials reported Friday.

The total container volume for the first 10 months of fiscal 2017 is up 47 percent compared with the first 10 months of the preceding fiscal year.

They attributed the increase to the transition to containers from breakbulk shipping by longtime tenant Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A. Inc. for its imports of Central American pineapples and bananas, as well as the “continuing success” of World Direct Shipping’s weekly service that has brought produce from Mexico since November 2014. Loaded imports rose 9.1% to 100,106, but exports declined 1.9% to 77,174. The roadmap forecasts a record volume of 2.4 million cargo containers in 2018.