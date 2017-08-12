Ramos speaks about failed Man U move; hints at Mourinho flaw

Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos has taken aim at his former manager José Mourinho, claiming that the Portuguese coach is no better than any of the others he has worked with.

Mourinho and Ramos had several run-ins as player and coach at Real Madrid, with the Spaniard reportedly one of the key architects of Mourinho’s downfall – and departure – at the Bernabeu.

Ramos also spoke about his near move to United back in 2015, adding: “There was an opportunity in the past”.

And Ramos, who has had run-ins with Mourinho in the past, was nearby and found the exchange highly amusing, smiling, laughing and rolling his eyes as Mourinho laid into the officials. Mourinho maintains to this day that he had to beg to get out of his contract and return to Chelsea because, as he claims, everyone wanted him to stay.

Ramos was asked to compare Mourinho to current boss Zidane – who has led Madrid to back-to-back Champions League crowns along with their first LaLiga title for five years – when he addressed the media.

“My view is that when a team has a coach it changes, every coach is different because of his system, tactics, and personality“, the Spain worldwide said, as quoted by FourFourTwo.

“Zizou was very good at understanding our dressing room as a former player”. How to manage the dressing room. Mourinho had a lot of experience.

“They are both great coaches and we’re grateful to live this historical moment with Zidane”. A team, depending on the coach you have, changes completely.

“One can look at the picture and draw different conclusions”.

“I don’t think that (switching to central defence) changed my career at all”, he said. ‘It resolved itself in a different way. I’m grateful to United for the interest.

“I think they could score more goals than they did, and we could score more goals than we did”.