Ravens say Joe Flacco will be ready for Week 1

We are now getting a a better idea on when we will see Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco back on the playing field.

The Ravens announced Friday that Flacco’s progress from a back injury is “good”, and that he will begin practicing in the preseason.

While Flacco doesn’t stand to gain much by trying to rush back in time for a preseason game appearance, he will be left to try and work out his timing with new receiver Jeremy Maclin when the games actually count.

The team expects Flacco to return for the Ravens’ Week 1 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals Sept. 10. Add in John Urschel retiring at the start of training camp and Darren Waller’s one-year suspension, and this franchise is going to need contributions from a lot of fresh faces to compete. Dustin Vaughan and Josh Woodrum are the other quarterbacks on the roster.

In his nine National Football League seasons, Flacco has only missed six games, which all came after his ACL tear toward the end of 2015.

