Reunion Road Trip: E! Releases Details About Jersey Shore Reunion

Earlier this summer, news broke that E! was planning a “Jersey Shore” cast reunion special entitled “Reunion Road Trip: Return to the Jersey Shore“. Angelina Pivarnick and Deena Nicole Cortese were also members of the cast during the show’s run.

In the short clip – which Snooki posted Friday – the 29-year-old star rocks out in a vehicle with her fellow GTL advocates JWoww, Sammi Giancola, Mike (The Situation) Sorrentino and DJ Pauly D.

The first footage shows Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi showing up at Pauly Delvecchio’s pad to pick him up for the trip.

“I’m still all about that GTL lifestyle, except there’s level to this now”, Pauly explains.

In the clip, The Situation describes Pauly D as his former “boy in the house”, but laments that they haven’t spoken in five years. The long rumored docuseries reuniting the gang appears to have gotten a green light, according to castmember Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who shared on social media the group would reunite on August 20 on E!

The cast recently reunited to star in a Burger King commercial, where they commended the fast food chain’s new chicken parmigiana hero.