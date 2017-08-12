Rod Pampling hits very bad tee shot, becomes hero at PGA Championship

A weather delay of almost two hours during the second round of the PGA Championship on Friday forced many players in the afternoon wave to finish their rounds by playing a bit of speed golf. Under rule, once the horn blows to suspend play, if there is not a unsafe situation, players can finish the hole on which they are playing as long as one person in the group has teed off. Playing last in his group and with his playing partners in front of him, the Aussie stepped up without even so much as a practice swing and quickly hit his drive.

Day has Johnson to thank for that – and he did just that with a big hug on the 18th fairway.

Then it became a battle against darkness.

“It was like playing under the lights which was kind of nice”, Day said. But Day, a thorough player, had some work left to do at the hard par 3. “I thought they had a lot of tough pins out there for Thursday”, Johnson said. None of us wanted to wake up at 5 and get ready and play one hole and then sit around and wait to tee off again.

Johnson admitted it wasn’t easy gathering himself after running to his ball. “I felt like I hit the ball well, I was controlling my distance pretty well, and the few other times I missed the green I was getting up and down”.

“I think 1 under is a good solid start”, Johnson said.

A similar scenario was taking place on the ninth hole with a group that included tournament contender Louis Oosthuizen.

He did just that, and they finished the round too.

But those who had the opportunity to finish took advantage of every second of daylight.

“We were walking up, and we were talking about if we could get a tee shot on 18, we could finish the round”, Day said.

And now they can sleep in.