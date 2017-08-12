Salma Hayek lauds Akshay Kumar’s Toilet Ek Prem Katha

The satirical comedy film is also said to be a part of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan initiative.

Akshay Kumar’s film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha manages to do a fair business on its opening day. Very proud of Mr K-It’s a highly entertaining and equally important movie! Akshay Kumar’s previous film ‘Jolly LLB 2’ had entered 50 crore club in initial three days. The Bollywood flick, which features veteran actor Anupam Kher and Sana Khan in supporting roles, received positive response from the audiences.

The movie was released on overall 3,000+ screens in India and 590+ screens is overseas.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is a story of a newly married couple, where the wife, disgusted by the open-defecation culture, lashes out and runs away from her husband’s house. With the trailers and first look, the audience has a lot of expectations on this movie which is fulfilled by the movie.

In that aspect, one has to give it to Akshay Kumar for attempting a subject like this which no other reigning superstar would have even imagined to step into.

This film is directed by Shree Narayan Singh and has been jointly produced by Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey under the banner Friday Filmworks, Plan C Studios, Grazing Goat Pictures, KriArj Entertainment and Abundantia Entertainment.

Besides, making the film tax free will ensure that more and more people come to theatres to watch the movie and go home with a pledge to keep the environment clean by putting a stop on open defecation, the sand artist feels.