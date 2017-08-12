Schippers retains women’s 200m world title

With Olympic champion Elaine Thompson opting not to race the 200 and Tori Bowie pulling out after winning the 100, things had looked easier for Schippers, who took bronze in the 100, but she had to use every inch of her strength to hold off Ta Lou and win in 22.05 seconds. “I feel a little bit nervous starting out, but I’m a final runner and I’m grateful for the experience now it’s over”.

Ivana Spanovic seemed to have produced a medal-winning leap on her final long jump, but she was given a much shorter mark – seemingly because the number bib on her back dragged into the sand and likely cost her precious centimeters. The American hadn’t won a major title since 2013, but her jump of 23-01/2 was good enough for her fourth world title.

Olympic bronze medallist Emma Coburn finished the final 150 metres strongly for a first American steeplechase gold in a championships record 9min 02.58sec, with team-mate Courtney Frerichs taking silver ahead of Kenya’s defending champion Hyvin Jepkemoi.

“Oh my goodness, what a race to be part of”, said Coburn.

“This a year ago was not the easiest for me. It is pretty unbelievable to get a championship record”.

Dafne Schippers successfully defended her 200 metres world title on Friday in a thrilling final to join greats Allyson Felix and Merlene Ottey in winning the event a few times. Usain Bolt’s failure to cap his glittering career with one more individual gold is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the country’s underperformance in London.

But defending champion Danielle Williams of Jamaica is out after a poor start and hitting five hurdles.

“I haven’t come here to come second”, she said.

“But I was doing this for him and I know he would have been cheering for me”.

Klishina – the only Russian to compete in track and field at last August’s Rio Olympics – was thrilled with her performance. I am so grateful for having a championships like this. “I just needed to keep my muscles moving”.

The two women who joined Semenya on the podium in Rio de Janeiro previous year – Francine Niyonsaba and Margaret Wambui – both came through the slowest of the three semis as the top two.

Stat of the day: Pawel Fajdek from Poland became the first man to win three straight world hammer throw crowns.