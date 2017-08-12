Some schools are closing on eclipse day

“Learning about and seeing the solar eclipse may spark an interest in science for some students”, Dr. Sweeting added.

Nelson County will not experience a total eclipse on August 21, which means that anyone who looks directly at the sun without protective lenses is at significant risk of eye damage throughout the entire period of the eclipse.

More than a dozen St. Louis area school districts are choosing not to hold class on the day of the solar eclipse because of safety concerns.

All other school related activities – including sports events, club meetings and other activities involving Nelson County Schools students, faculty, and staff – are postponed until after 6 p.m. on August 21.

Kilgore Middle School students will also get a chance to view the solar eclipse with a set of 475 eclipse glasses provided by Astronomers Without Borders.

MCS had planned to release K-7 students at 1 p.m.so they would be home before the moon fully covers the sun, at about 2:30 p.m. And the nice thing is that at the end of the school day, students could walk outside and see what they have been studying.

Educators in Georgia’s Cobb County Public Schools have created grade-by-grade lesson plans related to the eclipse, from 1st graders using shadow puppets to learn about the concept of light to high school physics students learning about electromagnetic waves during the eclipse.

With this being the first time since 1918 that the United States has experienced this type of eclipse, teachers are shifting their curriculum to make this an unforgettable and “phenomenal” instructional experience, school system officials said.