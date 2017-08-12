Stock is down at $45.56 (IONS) Ionis to Independently Advance Inotersen…

Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the first quarter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $68 target in Wednesday, December 28 report. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $51.00 price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock’s market capitalization is $943.55 million. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) is sinking -5.20% to $45.56. 109,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

Checking in on moving averages, the 200-day is at 159.10, the 50-day is 165.64, and the 7-day is sitting at 165.33.

The P/E ratio is now 222.505 and the market cap of the company is 5.74B. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 170.7% compared to the same quarter a year ago. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had Year Ago Sales of 110.93 Million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 170.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.31/share and a High Estimate of $0.44/share. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the first quarter. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of worldwide copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://baseballnewssource.com/markets/ionis-pharmaceuticals-inc-ions-cut-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research/1436702.html. The total value of its holdings increased 32.9%.

Leucadia National Corp (LUK) shares are being watched closely by traders as the Awesome Oscillator signal is revealing a downward trend building over the past five bars, signaling that market momentum is building for the name. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,052 in the last three months. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock. The value in dollars went from $8,623,000 to $11,156,000 increasing 29.4% since the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc bought 3,125,000 shares of Akcea Therapeut stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. now shows a Weekly Performance of -10.7%, where Monthly Performance is -12.33%, Quarterly performance is 1.42%, 6 Months performance is -1.13% and yearly performance percentage is 26.7%. The value of the total investment in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. increased from $330,657,000 to $374,103,000 increasing 13.1% quarter to quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the second quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp now holds 239,160 shares valued at $12,166,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management, LLC augmented its ownership by buying 16,364 shares an increase of 5.0% from 03/31/2017 to 06/30/2017.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.is engaged in discovering and developing ribonucleic acid -targeted therapeutics. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Akcea Therapeut in a research report on Tuesday. In the Ionis Core segment, the Company is involved in exploiting a drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs for the Company and its partners.