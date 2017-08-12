Struggling Mickelson misses PGA cut

This does not appear to be one of those times.

Following the worst score of his PGA Championship career, Mickelson played better on Friday, but still badly missed the cut for a second straight major. And the result was that he lit up Quail Hollow Friday with a 7-under 64, the low round of the championship by two shots.

Beach, a 27- year- old native of Stillwater, Minnesota, who graduated from Nebraska but did not play college golf, is an assistant club pro at Baltusrol, which hosted last year’s PGA Championship. “And there’s a lot of putts that honestly, I’m not trying to make”.

“I’m hitting the ball really nice and things are going my way. I’m sure he’s going to have quite a big headache”. If I was focused on my score, it might have been a different story. “I don’t like blaming people”, said Lowry in refusing to give himself a bailout for the tee shot on the 17th when distracted by a marshal asking for “quiet” and which finished in greenside Bermuda rough. “I’m having a tough time controlling my shots and not letting (my mind) wander to what I don’t want to have happen”.

Seeking to become the first Japanese man to win a major, Matsuyama joined American Kisner, who earlier fired a near-flawless 67, at eight-under 134, two strokes ahead of Australian Jason Day (66).

A briefly scary moment unfolded during Thursday’s early rounds when Brooks Koepka’s drive on No. 16 hit the marshal. Despite advances in technology and fitness, 40-somethings are not prolific winners.

Is desire waning? It would certainly make sense. What’s left to prove?

Mickelson said he did not blame his recent parting with longtime caddie Jim “Bones” Mackay for his struggles.

Prior to last season, Mickelson also parted ways with swing instructor Butch Harmon and began working with Andrew Getson. He has played in every Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup since 1994. That could slow them up and make them a little more receptive.

Major championship golf has returned to North Carolina. US team captain Steve Stricker spoke with Mickelson recently. “He told me he wants to be on this team more than anything”.

“But yeah, I got his information so I’ll probably reach out to him tonight and see how he’s doing”.

Sounds a little like when I play golf. A solid finish in the morning could see Scott Hend (plus-six with four holes to play) playing on the weekend. “I thought it only had a half dozen birdie opportunities out there today”. That’s basically what I said. “I will fight on and I will work hard and I will stick my head down and I will grind as hard as I can and I will do alright”, said Lowry. “How good he is with the young guys and in the locker room and that kind of stuff”. It’s hard to feel like you can get aggressive on a putt. Mickelson has always been a fan favorite at Quail Hollow and usually plays well in the Wells Fargo Championship held in Charlotte.

Phil Mickelson and Ernie Els had a miserable start to their 100th Major as they shot 79 and 80 respectively. – Spieth, on what he thinks he must shoot to get back to contention. It’s been a fun challenge. “I think everyone likes that”, Beach said.

Those are some words Mickelson might need to revisit.