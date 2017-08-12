Bank Of Nova Scotia increased Sun Life Finl Inc (SLF) stake by 0.59% reported in 2016Q4 SEC filing. Zacks’ Earnings Per Share averages are a mean estimate based on a study of brokerage firms that follow Sun Life Financial. Stifel Financial has an ownership of 5,811 stocks of the financial services provider’s shares valued $209,000 after scooping up an extra 102 shares through out the previous quarter, Pegasus Partners raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 0.6% in the Q1. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Media coverage about Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. The company was maintained on Friday, September 11 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.18. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Sun Life Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale.

At the time of writing, Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -238.88.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) earned “Sector Outperform” rating by IBC on Thursday, February 11. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. The company now has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.83. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 835.2% in the first quarter. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. During the same period past year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. It also increased its holding in Independence Rlty Tr Inc (NYSEMKT:IRT) by 1.82M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Media Gen Inc New (NYSE:MEG). Sun Life Finl Inc now has $23.40B valuation. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,163,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,452,000 after buying an additional 1,039,472 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,720,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,634,000 after buying an additional 201,540 shares during the period. The firm now has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 562.3% in the first quarter.

Bank of America Corporation upgraded Sun Life Financial from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays PLC cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Sun Life Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse downgraded Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) on Wednesday, May 10 to "Neutral" rating. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company's stock. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Sun Life Financial Inc. had 22 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment provides retail insurance and investment advice, products and services to people across Canada.