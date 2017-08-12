Sydney’s ‘tent city’ outside the RBA will be pulled down by police

More than 50 people had been living in colorful tents erected amid the high-end office buildings and glitzy stores of central Martin Place, with the camp becoming the most visible symbol of the lack of low-priced accommodation in Sydney.

Occupants of Sydney’s tent city have begun packing up their belongings after more than six months camped outside the Reserve Bank building in Martin Place.

A bill giving police power to remove people from Crown land if are deemed a “public safety issue” was passed in the upper house overnight after being introduced by the government on Tuesday.

“The new powers are not meant to apply generally or specifically to homeless persons in the City of Sydney”.

Some said they had nowhere to go.

Mayor Clover Moore announced an agreement between the City of Sydney and the homeless residents of the encampment on Monday, but the government resorted to further action when the vacation failed to eventuate. The law came into effect Friday.

“Homelessness is a major challenge in our community and I am proud of our government’s record to help our most vulnerable and of course there is more to do”, New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said in a statement earlier this week.

“No-one needs to sleep in a tent, support is available”.

Mr Priestly said authorities were not taking the issue of homelessness seriously. “For the people who haven’t secured housing at this point of time, we will be looking after them”, Percy told AFP.

More than 100,000 people across Australia were reported homeless in the 2011 national census, with welfare groups expecting the most recent survey held previous year to show an increase.