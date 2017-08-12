The Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

With 6.06M avg volume, 2 days are for Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)’s short sellers to cover DVN’s short positions. For the next 5 years, Devon Energy Corporation is expecting Growth of -5.25% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -29% per annum. About 283,498 shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.47%. It has underperformed by 3.46% the S&P500. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 20. Howe & Rusling Inc, New York-based fund reported 790 shares. As of quarter end Fiduciary Management Inc /wi/ had sold 198,404 shares trimming its stake by 3.9%. New Gold now has $1.98 billion valuation. The last close places the company’s stock about $18.93 off its 52 week high of $50.69 and $2.97 above the 52 week low of $28.79. It is down 13.24% since August 11, 2016 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 27.33% the S&P500. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.07% in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN). Its the same as in 2016Q3. Cue Fincl Group accumulated 7,561 shares. The stock of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) earned “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Monday, July 17. Capstone Asset Mgmt Company holds 56,239 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Finemark Bancshares And has 3,741 shares. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The owns 31,763 shares or 0.03% of their United States portfolio. Regent Inv Mgmt Limited Com owns 9,191 shares or 0.21% of their USA portfolio. Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI) was reduced too. The Minnesota-based Nepsis Capital Management Inc. has invested 3.88% in the stock. Cibc Ww Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN). (NYSE:PM) for 206,500 shares. Therefore 53% are positive.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company.

Devon Energy Corporation is an independent energy company. The rating was maintained by CLSA with “Underperform” on Monday, September 19. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $13400 target. SBG Securities upgraded Philip Morris International Inc. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, July 14 by Barclays Capital. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday the 13th of June 2017. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 17 by Argus Research. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Wednesday, March 1 by Bernstein. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, January 25 by Macquarie Research.

Icon Advisers Inc decreased Manpower Inc. On Friday, May 12 O’Day Terence L sold $821,546 worth of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) or 7,678 shares. It also upped Ps Business Parks Inc Ca (NYSE:PSB) stake by 3,999 shares and now owns 49,404 shares.

Since February 15, 2017, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $11.54 million activity. It improved, as 60 investors sold HSY shares while 211 reduced holdings. $1.67 million worth of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) was sold by Wege D Michael on Wednesday, May 31. The value of the total investment in Devon Energy Corporation went from $23,863,000 to $20,435,000 decreasing 14.4% since the last quarter. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, July 18 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo downgraded the shares of HSY in report on Wednesday, August 5 to “Market Perform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal Weight” rating in Wednesday, December 21 report. Howard Weil has “Sector Outperform” rating and $80 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2016 Q4. Its up 0.03, from 0.89 in 2016Q3. It is positive, as 48 investors sold Devon Energy Corp shares while 271 reduced holdings. 403.62 million shares or 2.20% more from 394.94 million shares in 2016Q3 were reported. Blackrock Fund holds 0.09% or 10.52M shares in its portfolio. C M Bidwell Associates holds 0.05% or 4,730 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 16,188 shares. Columbia Pacific Advsrs Limited accumulated 63,766 shares or 1.63% of the stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)” was originally reported by BNB Daily and is the property of of BNB Daily. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.75% in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN). Ridgeworth Cap Mngmt Limited Com holds 1.44 million shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy Corporation by 32.1% in the first quarter. Finemark Financial Bank Trust invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN).

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) stake by 109,786 shares to 604,860 valued at $9.62 million in 2016Q4. Geode Limited Liability Company owns 46,663 shares. UBS maintained Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) on Thursday, June 16 with “Sell” rating. The company has market cap of $89.91 million. The Firm also controls EnLink Midstream Partners, L.P. It has a 7.31 P/E ratio. The Company’s segments include U.S., Canada and EnLink.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.