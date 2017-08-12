The Spider-Man Spinoff Silver and Black Is Coming in February 2019

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball), the standalone superhero film Silver and Black, which centers on the Marvel comic characters Silver Sable and Black Cat, will hit theaters on February 8, 2019.

Despite the fact that Sony has chose to confound us all by building a cinematic universe of their own comprised of Spider-Man’s supporting characters that doesn’t seem to actually be inhabited by the icon himself, it’s very hard not to look forward to a movie starring Black Cat and Silver Sable, even if it could use a better title than Silver & Black. There is now no casting info for the film. Production on the film is gearing up to begin this fall. Silver Sable, as a bounty hunter working for the USA government. Although the Wild Pack was founded by Sable’s father, she herself becomes its leader.

Following on the curtails of Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: Homecoming, which revitalized the wall-crawler, Sony has fast-tracked spinoffs featuring supporting characters from the world of Peter Parker. Also she was never explicitly referred to as such, Felicity Jones’ The Amazing Spider-Man 2 character was planned as an alternate version of Hardy.

Possibly influenced by the Catwoman character at DC-although Marvel continues to strongly deny this-Felicia Hardy developed a unique role in Spidey mythos by becoming Spider-Man’s partner, sidekick, lover, and confidant, knowing his identity and still working with him as his closest costumed associate after he married Mary Jane Watson (awkward).

Are you guys excited for Silver and Black? Well, the film is bound to have more than a few detractors, regardless, but you can’t help being the slightest bit curious.