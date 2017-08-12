TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransCanada Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,674,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $954,130,000 after buying an additional 1,194,936 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransCanada Corporation during the second quarter worth about $275,000. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 31. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in TransCanada Corporation by 20.0% in the second quarter. Lastly, TheStreet boosted TransCanada Corporation from a “c” recommendation to a “b-” recommendation in a study on Fri, May 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of TransCanada Corporation by 5.5% in the first quarter. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Creative Planning now owns 12,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TransCanada Corporation from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Many Hedge funds have lately adjusted their holdings of TRP. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4995 per share. NY now owns 137,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,011,000 after buying an additional 676,967 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) traded up 0.71% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.43. The firm has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.65 and a beta of 0.66. TransCanada Corporation’s payout ratio is 215.12%.

Stocks of TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) have received an average rating of "Buy" from the twelve brokerage firms that are covering the share, 1 equity analyst has recommended the share with a hold recommendation and around ten have issued a buy recommendation to The corporation. the consensus 12 month price target among brokerage firms that have covered the share in the previous year is $62.92.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. BidaskClub cut TransCanada Corporation from a “buy” recommendation to a “hold” recommendation in a study on Wednesday. The stock of TransCanada Corporation (USA) (NYSE:TRP) earned “Outperform” rating by Wolfe Research on Monday, May 15. Out of 5 Wall Street analysts rating athenaHealth, 2 give it “Buy”, 1 “Sell” rating, while 2 recommend “Hold”. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation facilities, and other businesses through a network of regulated natural gas pipelines and storage facilities.