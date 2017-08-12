Trump aide says Tillerson’s role is diplomatic, not military

In a tweetstorm Wednesday, Sen.

President Donald Trump issued an apocalyptic warning to North Korea on Tuesday, saying it faces “fire and fury” over its missile program, hours after U.S. media reported Pyongyang has successfully miniaturized a nuclear warhead. None of these is desirable, but the bigger problem is that Trump is making it all up on his own off the cuff without any advance warning to the rest of the government or preparation for the likely consequences. “Bc he’s surrounded by advisors trained in military, not diplomatic solutions to crises”.

The Pentagon did not comment on the story, but the Post said two United States officials familiar with the analysis had verified the assessment’s broad conclusions, and CNN said it had confirmed the report.

Numerous experts who spoke to AFP concluded that North Korea has already passed a threshold by developing nuclear-armed ballistic missiles.

The U.S. shouldn’t make threats that it isn’t prepared to carry out, but threatening to attack North Korea is a deranged thing to do in any case, so there is no excuse for what Trump did.

Murphy’s critical response is based on the failure of USA diplomacy in the region and on the large number of vacancies at the State Department. If a journalist doesn’t know the difference between the secretary of state and the department of defense, they should hand in their credentials. Twenty-nine positions are occupied by holdovers from the Obama administration, and 48 positions are vacant. “We never do. I don’t talk about it”, Trump told reporters when asked about a preemptive strike. “I’m more anxious that he has ZERO senior people who know how to solve crises like this”, Murphy tweeted.

This week US Secretary of State and diplomatic good cop Rex Tillerson was in southeast Asia, working with allies to isolate and cajole Kim Jong-Un’s regime.

“A president w no diplomatic experience chose a Sec of State w no diplomatic experience who chose not to hire anyone w diplomatic experience”, Murphy tweeted.

“Americans should sleep well – have no concerns about this particular rhetoric of the last few days”, Tillerson said in response to the question about Trump’s “fire and fury” comments.

After Tuesday’s news that North Korea had developed a nuclear warhead capable of fitting inside its long-range missiles, Trump promised “fire and fury” will meet any threat from the secretive country.

“I think the president just wanted to be clear to the North Korean regime on the USA unquestionable ability to defend itself, will defend itself and its allies”, Tillerson said.