Trump Calls Guam Gov to ‘Say Hello’ and Promise Full Federal Support

Trump opened the conversation by telling Calvo, ” Good morning, good morning.

Donald Trump has told Guam’s Governor North Korea’s threat to launch a missile strike near the remote Pacific island will boost tourism, while assuring the politician the USA stands behind the territory “1,000 per cent”.

DPRK’s military said in a statement on Thursday that it would prepare a plan by mid-August to strike Guam, a USA island territory in the Western Pacific, with intermediate missiles.

Trump furthered the rhetoric on Friday, saying that the US military was “locked and loaded” to deal with the nuclear issue on the Korean peninsula. “I’m glad you’re holding the helm, Sir”.

Loud laughter can be heard from the White House line as Calvo continues: “With all the criticism going on over there, from a guy that’s being targeted, we need a guy like you”.

Calvo, a fellow Republican, responds, “Mr. President, as the governor of Guam representing the people of Guam and as an American citizen, I have never felt more safe or so confident than with you at the helm”.

A US Air Force B-1B bomber prepared to take off from Andersen Air Force Base in Guam in August. Asked if the USA was going to war, he said cryptically, “I think you know the answer to that”. “I wanted to call you and say hello”. “All over the world they are talking about Guam, and they are talking about you”.

Trump then reiterated that “you’re going to be taking care of”.

“The U.S. President at [golf] links again let out a load of nonsense about ‘fire and fury, ‘ failing to grasp the ongoing grave situation”, a commander of the North Korean army said, as reported by CNN. “Please say hello to the people of Guam”.

He then reassures Mr Calvo, who he describes as a “hell of a guy”, telling him the USA military is “rock solid”.

However, Guam’s security agency has issued a fact sheet with advice on what residents should do in the event of a nuclear attack. “Wash your hair with shampoo, or soap and water”.