Trump Orders Administration to Use Emergency Powers to Counter Opioid Crisis

According to data from the Missouri Hospital Association, opioid-related inpatient hospital admissions and emergency room visits have more than doubled over the past decade.

The president may have been convinced by the White House commission investigating the epidemic, which recommended a public health emergency declaration.

A recent report found that 142 people died from drugs abuse in the USA every day – a toll which is “equal to September 11 every three weeks“.

The reference was to the terrorist attacks in New York, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania on September 11, 2001. He made the announcement in response to a reporter’s question before heading into a security briefing at his golf resort in Bedminster, N.J.

Health and human services secretary Tom Price later seemed to suggest that the President may not go so far as he had suggested.

“It is a serious problem, the likes of which we’ve never had”, Trump said. “I look forward to learning more about the President’s initiatives and working with the Administration to save lives and continue making Wisconsin safer and stronger”.

Doing that, Wolf’s office said, would boost steps Pennsylvania has taken: such increasing treatment options through Medicaid, expanding opioid education and training for health professionals, and establishing a Naloxone standing order, which allows anyone in Pennsylvania to obtain the opioid reversal drug naloxone without a prescription.

That law has restricted treatment providers’ ability to meet the demand for substance-abuse treatment.

National emergency declarations are usually saved for natural disasters or the outbreak of infectious diseases like the Zika virus, according to The New York Times.

Governors in Arizona, Florida, Maryland and Virginia have already declared emergencies.

“So many people are dying“. “An emergency declaration can be used for good”. She said between January and July, Trumbull County has had 742 overdoses; 40 confirmed overdose deaths; and 29 deaths that likely will be deemed overdoses. That’s up from 343 deaths in 2016. He said his administration was “drawing up documents” and he was “officially” declaring it an emergency, but his administration has yet to release details as to what that statement means. “When a market is saturated, they find other markets, they get embedded in the community, then expand”.

“I welcome this declaration but it must be followed through with action”, said U.S. Sen.

Tuesday afternoon, Trump met with health officials and members of his administration to receive an update on the crisis. “We need a national focus on this epidemic”.