TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

(NASDAQ:TTMI) was sold by Tang Hsiang Chien on Monday, February 27.

TTM Technologies, Inc. was upgraded to “strong buy” by analysts at Needham & Company.

05/06/2015 – TTM Technologies, Inc. was downgraded to “hold” by analysts at Zacks. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock now has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.88. Over the previous year Company’s shares have been trading in the range of $10.04 and $19.54. Another trade for 9,856 shares valued at $159,292 was sold by Soder Douglas L. On Wednesday, March 1 the insider Barber Brian W sold $330,100.

Analysts are speculating a 62.48% move, based on the high target price ($22) for the shares that is set to reach in the next 12 months. The stock’s current distance from 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA20) is -23.79% where SMA50 and SMA200 are -23.3% and -13.67% respectively.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Next quarter’s EPS is forecasted to be $0.52 with next year’s EPS anticipated to be $1.76.

Consequently TTM Technologies I (NASDAQ:TTMI)’s weekly and monthly volatility is 3.51%, 3.48% respectively. “(NASDAQ:TTMI) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold” was first posted by StockNewsTimes and is the sole property of of StockNewsTimes. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & worldwide copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.thestockobserver.com/2017/08/11/ttm-technologies-inc-nasdaqttmi-upgraded-to-strong-buy-by-bidaskclub-updated-updated.html. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $55,290.00. Vice President & Controller Tony Sanchez sold 714 shares at an average price of $18.36 on Monday the 26th. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,998.40. Philip Titterton, See Remarks disclosed the sale of 755 shares of TTMI stock. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 21,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for TTM Technologies Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.32/share. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 130.8% in the first quarter.

TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) stock exposed a turn of -4.78% in most recent week and accomplished -26.57% performance over the last one month. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 10.0% in the second quarter.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on TTM Technologies Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 987,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,934,000 after buying an additional 338,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

The Company focuses on providing advanced technology products and offers a one-stop manufacturing solution to its customers from engineering support to prototype development through final production.