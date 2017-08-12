Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Trading Volume Significantly Higher

It is trading at $23.37 which is just over the 50 day moving average which is $22.72 and significantly above the 200 day moving average of $21.86. Trading volume was up 170.86% over the stocks average daily volume. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 18.2% in the second quarter.

The most recent open market insider trade was Disposition (Non Open Market) of 12,392 shares on a day where the closing price was 0.

Press release, dated August 10, 2017, reporting Vista Outdoor’s financial results for the fiscal quarter ended July 2, 2017. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter.

05/12/2017 – Vista Outdoor Inc. had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies.

In the market the company is trading up since yesterday’s close of $21.86. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Equity research analysts have forecasted the stock level. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter a year ago. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 888.9% in the first quarter.

05/15/2017 – Vista Outdoor Inc. had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen.

Among 10 analysts covering Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. The company was upgraded on Thursday, June 8 by DA Davidson. The firm had revenue of $578.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.19 million.

As of the last earnings report the EPS was $-4.66 and is estimated to be $1.23 for the current year with 57,022,000 shares now outstanding. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of 18.32 and a 52-week high of 43.15. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th.

Vista Outdoor Inc., launched on April 24, 2014, is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.baseball-news-blog.com/2017/08/11/vista-outdoor-inc-vsto-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-cowen-and-company-updated-updated-updated.html. The Firm operates through two divisions: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. Its Shooting Sports segment designs, develops, produces and sources ammunition and firearms for the hunting and sport shooting enthusiast markets, as well as ammunition for local law enforcement, the United States Government and worldwide markets.