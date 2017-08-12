Was arrested at Carter Rd, not Khar Danda: Rai

Mumbai: The prosecution in the Sheena Bora murder case on Friday said that the preliminary statements of co-accused-turned-approver Shyamvar Rai, which were recorded just after his arrest, can not be made a part of the murder case. “Vaise toh you have failed in all three attempts, but tell me about the first two”, Pasbola said while taking a dig at Rai for his failed attempts at finishing one of the most crucial parts of the conspiracy and execution of the murder. Later, Indrani’s husband Peter Mukerjea, a former media baron, was also arrested. Friday’s session ended with Indrani filing an application for Rai’s Call Data Records of his second pre-paid number from 1 January 2012 till the date of his arrest.

Special public prosecutor Kavita Patil took objection to this and said to judge J. C. Jagdale that the statement does not specify that he was arrested at Khar Danda.

Another point that Sudeep Pasbola brought to the court’s notice was that Shyamvar Rai had not stated (in his statement given to Khar police) that Indrani had handed over a parcel containing country-made revolver and its cartridges to Rai asking him to dispose the same. However, in the statement recorded by the CBI, Rai says that the police had apprehended him at Carter Road. Furthermore, while to trying to dig up discrepancies in the police investigation, Pasbola inquired about the number of times Rai was quizzed by Khar police upon his arrest. He said he opened the parcel when “Indrani madam gave it to him”. He said he did not remember the day and month he received it, but the year was 2012. Khanna’s advocate Shreyansh Mithare said, “I have moved a plea urging the court to issue summons to my client’s service provider so that they can come in the court and deny that they do not have any archive of his CDR”. The matter has been posted for further hearing on August 18.