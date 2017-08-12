We’re buying three more players – Guardiola

Guardiola has spent more than £200m already this summer and smashed the world-record fee for a defender when he signed Kyle Walker from Tottenham in a £50m deal last month.

Pep Guardiola accepts Manchester City’s spending this summer is unsustainable but believes he has put together a squad that will need only minimal additions over the next few years.

“There is still 20 days left and there will be more transfers“, he told reporters ahead of City’s season-opener at Brighton on Saturday.

“We had one of the oldest teams in the Premier League so we made a decision to put energy in the team for the next five, six years”, he said.

“We spent, but all the teams spent“.

“We are going to see at the end of the season what happens”.

“We did it earlier“, Guardiola concluded. “The club was clever like that because we anticipated what we needed.” .

“We finished the contracts of five or six players and in the last six or seven years Manchester City didn’t buy full-backs, so we had to buy full-backs“.

City have backed that spending up in pre-season winning their last three matches.

Speaking on his chances in the upcoming PL, the ex Bayern Munchen boss said; “Last season at my first press conference we were favourites, so nothing has changed“.