Why Donald Trump declaring opioid crisis a ‘national emergency’ is huge

The Trump Administration will declare the USA opioid epidemic a national emergency, according to White House pool reports, which should free up federal funding to be used for addiction treatment and prevention efforts.

President Donald Trump is officially declaring the opioid crisis a “national emergency“.

Trump’s position comes only two days after Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said that a national emergency declaration was unnecessary, according to CNN.

The move is a clear indication of how seriously the Trump administration is taking the rise of opioid addiction.

“I think they certainly were misled and they were told things that were not true”. There’s never been anything like whats happened to this country over the last four or five years.

The special White House panel created to examine the opioid epidemic recommended that the President declare a national emergency, however yesterday’s remarks still came as a surprise.

Glenda Bonetti, Northumberland County Drug and Alcohol administrator, referred to the commission report and its statement that 142 people die daily in America of an overdose.

“My critics are only saying that because it’s me”, the president said.

Let’s put it this way: More Americans died from drug overdoses in 2016 alone than in the entire Vietnam War.

The national emergency also hits in the midst of Florida losing $20 million to fund mental health and substance abuse treatment, some of which revolves around opioids and addiction prevention.

Groups advocating for a public health-centered approach to the epidemic are anxious about what powers an emergency declaration would grant an administration with a fondness for “tough on crime” law enforcement tactics. It could also relax certain licensing requirements or regulations limiting the number of patients a provider can help. Opioid pain relievers are generally safe when taken for a short time and as prescribed by a doctor, but because they produce euphoria in addition to pain relief, they can be misused (taken in a different way or in a larger quantity than prescribed, or taken without a doctor’s prescription).

A national declaration, though, was the most immediate recommendation the commission made. Trump answered, “We’re going to draw it up, and we’re going to make it a national emergency“. “I believe it will open up doors for a lot more funding and waivers. Instead we need to make sure people suffering from addiction have access to the treatment they need to get better”. “He has recognized this from before he was elected – he said it many times during his campaign”.

Addicts often say they want the most powerful drug they can find and often seek batches of drugs that have been linked to rashes of overdoses.