Woman flags down vehicle hours after small plane crashes near Adrian

A man and a woman were seriously injured after a small plane crash in Lenawee County on Friday morning.

The single-engine airplane crashed around 10 a.m. Friday near Lyons Highway between Sand Creek Highway and Gorman Road in Madison Township. Around 2 p.m., deputies said a woman in the plane walked nearly a mile away and flagged down a passing auto.

Authorities say a southeastern MI plane crash that went unreported for more than four hours left 2 people hurt.

“We have no idea what the reason is for the crash”, said Lenawee County undersheriff Troy Bevier.

Both were transported to a hospital in Toledo in serious condition.

The names of the victims have not been made public nor has the flight path of the plane that went down.

He says the cause of the crash wasn’t immediately known and the Federal Aviation Administration is sending investigators to the crash site.