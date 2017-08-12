Yes, Big Baller Brand shoes will be in National Basketball Association 2K18

National Basketball Association 2K18 released a statement through Twitter that Lonzo Balls’ Big Baller Brand shoe will indeed be included as part of the game’s impressive sneaker library.

LaVar and Lonzo Ball have been the topic of many discussions recently and that has spilled over into the video game world now.

No word yet on what shoe the real Ball will lace up this season.

“At Big Baller Brand you know you got freedom, do whatever you want, and I’m showcasing that”, he told ESPN. Of course, this will be the first time Big Baller Brand shoes have appeared in any video game. Today the National Basketball Association 2K Twitter account cleared things up, confirming that his signature shoe will be included when 2K18 hits shelves on September 19th (customers who pre-order can get access starting on the 15th).

This news comes just a few days after Operation Sports owner Steve Noah tweeted an image of Ball wearing the Kobe A.D. shoes, which were released after his playing career.